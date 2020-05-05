HYDERABAD: The Banjara Hills police on Tuesday registered a case against popular anchor Sreemukhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community. The case was filed based on a complaint from one Sharma, a resident of Nallakunta in the city.

Sharma, in his complaint, alleged that anchor Sreemukhi made derogatory comments against Brahmins in a popular show. Along with the anchor, the management of the entertainment channel which airs the show was also charged under the relevant provisions.

Sreemukhi, a familiar face on television who also acted in a handful of films, rose to fame with the entertainment show Pataas. As her popularity went up, her fan base also swelled up among Telugu viewers both in India and abroad in a short span of time.

The Bigg Boss Season 3 that she featured in came only as an icing on the cake for her. She took part in the reality show and competed hard with the likes of Varun Sandesh and singer and eventual winner Rahul Sipliganj and a few more.

Sreemukhi was almost on the verge of winning the title after making it to the 'final two' stage. But as the viewers sealed the fate of the show, she was pipped at the post by Rahul who walked away with the winner’s title.

It remains to be seen how the talented anchor will wriggle out of this latest mess following the registration of the case against her.

