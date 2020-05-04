MUMBAI: All the gyms and work out clubs are closed across the world amid lockdown to curb the COVID-19 spread. As a result, fitness freaks are much concerned about their disturbed workout. But why to worry, when you have celebrities who are ready to push you and be an inspiration in the coronavirus lockdown period.

Celebrities from all over the are sharing their home workout sessions on social media and motivating their fans and followers to stay fit in isolation period.

Likewise, to help the people looking for some exercising tips at home, actor Preity Zinta on Sunday shared a glimpse from her workout session. The 'Koi Mil Gaya' star took to Instagram and shared a video featuring lower back and hip strengthening exercise. In the video, Zinta is seen exercising with the help of a chair in her garden.

Check out video here: