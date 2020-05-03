MUMBAI: What is life without memories! Good or bad, happy or sad, and everything in-between, flash memories always lighten up our mood no matter what.



The pandemic lockdown is giving ample of time for our favourite Bollywood celebrities to relive their old memories of their lives. Every day we are coming across social media posts of stars sharing their flashback memories. And now, actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a video on her Instagram where she can be seen reliving her childhood days.



Rakul took to Instagram and shared a video where she is seen playing games like 'dog and the bone', 'Kabbadi' and 'chidiya ud' with her brother Aman Preet .

Sharing the video, the actress captioned "When time takes you back to your childhood #quarantinediaries."



Here's her video: