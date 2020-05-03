MUMBAI: Several Bollywood celebrities and international stars will come together for a virtual concert called ‘I for India’ hosted by Facebook on Sunday with an aim to raise money for the India COVID-19 Response Fund (ICRF).

This virtual event which is scheduled at 7:30 pm (IST) tonight is being called India’s biggest fundraiser concert.

According to sources, apart from some Bollywoog biggies, the concert will also have sportspersons and industrialists taking part in it.

All proceeds from the concert will go to the ICRF managed by GiveIndia, an online donation platform.

B-Town stars performing in the event include Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma, among many others.

Celebs took to their social media platforms and announced their support. Have a look: