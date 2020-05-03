MUMBAI: Several Bollywood celebrities and international stars will come together for a virtual concert called ‘I for India’ hosted by Facebook on Sunday with an aim to raise money for the India COVID-19 Response Fund (ICRF).

This virtual event which is scheduled at 7:30 pm (IST) tonight is being called India’s biggest fundraiser concert.

According to sources, apart from some Bollywoog biggies, the concert will also have sportspersons and industrialists taking part in it.

All proceeds from the concert will go to the ICRF managed by GiveIndia, an online donation platform.

B-Town stars performing in the event include Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma, among many others.

Celebs took to their social media platforms and announced their support. Have a look:

Two weeks ago, we started work on India’s biggest concert. To entertain people who are locked-down at home. To pay tribute to those who work on the frontlines while we work from home. And to raise funds for those who have no work and no home. And when we were just days away from the concert, we lost two of our leading lights: #IrrfanKhan and #RishiKapoor. A stark reminder that life is fleeting. We must play our part. And keep the show going. So with a prayer in our hearts and a song on our lips, we bring you #IFORINDIA the concert for our times. 3rd May, 7:30pm IST. Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook. 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_india Tune in. Donate now. Do your bit. Link in bio. #SocialForGood

Western musicians like Bryan Adams, Mick Jagger, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Will Smith, along with actors like Kate Bosworth, Mindy Kaling and Jack Black will also be part of the event.

Indian sportsmen like captain Virat Kohli and opening batsman Rohit Sharma will also extend their support to the cause.

