MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has been using her social media platform to the fullest to spread COVID-19 awareness among the citizens. From joining hands with WHO to raise funds through globals to dropping videos on the importance of preacutionary measures, she is doing her best amid global pandemic crisis.

Priyanka has been an ambassador for UNICEF and she recently announced that she will be collaborating with climate activist Greta Thunberg to help children affected with Covid-19.

'The Sky Is Pink' actor took to Twitter to share the news. She urged her fans and followers to join her in supporting the much needed campaign by UNICEF and Greta Thunberg.

Here's her tweet: