Breaking news

New Lockdown guidelines -- Private offices can operate with up to 33% strength and others to work from home

New lockdown guidelines -- All goods traffic will be allowed between states, without passes

New lockdown guidelines -- E-commerce of non-essential goods allowed in green, orange zones

India registered its highest single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 deaths with 77 deaths in the last 24 hours

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc. is not allowed in public places during lockdown: MHA