MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday, was cremated the same evening in Mumbai and the only person in the closest family to have missed the last glimpse of him was his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Almost after a day of Rishi Kapoor’s tragic demise, we get to hear about Riddhima’s ordeal of making it all the way from New Delhi to Mumbai in the midst of the nationwide lockdown.
The most heart-rending aspect of it is how she not only had to brave the countless barricades and police checks but also had to watch her father’s last rites on FaceTime with her brother Ranbir Kapoor’s rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was permitted to drive from New Delhi to Mumbai to be with her family, shared an update on her Instagram story on Thursday. "Driving home, Ma," wrote Riddhima and added "en route Mumbai."
Rishi Kapoor, 67, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer.
Riddhima, a jewellery designer living in New Delhi with her husband and daughter, applied for permission on Wednesday night to travel to Mumbai amid the coronavirus lockdown.
However, the funeral took place without her as Riddhima watched the last rites via video call.
Kapoor was cremated on Thursday afternoon with family and very few friends attending. The Kapoors had appealed to friends and well-wishers to respect the rules of the lockdown.
Actress Alia Bhatt live-streamed the funeral so that Riddhima and family in New Delhi could watch. Alia is reportedly dating Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir.
On Thursday, Riddhima wrote on her Instagram a message that will break your heart. "I miss you already, come back na, Papa" and "Wish I could be there to say goodbye to you, Papa," she wrote.
In a separate post, she wrote how much she will be missing her Facetime sessions with her dad. She said, "Papa, I love you. I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior. I will miss you every day. I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! Until we meet again papa, I love you."