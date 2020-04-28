MUMBAI: Bollywood’s critically acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after he seriously fell ill on Tuesday. He is believed to be treated at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital even as his health is reported to have rapidly deteriorated.

A cancer survivor, the 53-year-old Bollywood and Hollywood actor was said to have suddenly fallen ill at his house prompting his family to rush him to the hospital. Only last week, Irrfan lost his mother but could not attend her funeral in Jaipur as he was stuck in Mumbai amid the nationwide lockdown. He had to be content with taking part in his mother’s last rites through a video call.

Khan has been having a tough time in the last two years due to his failing health after being diagnosed with cancerous tumour in 2018. He was then diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour for which he had to receive treatment both in India and abroad. This has kept him out of acting business for most part of the time since 2018.

Only in March this year, Irrfan Khan made his Bollywood comeback with ‘Angrezi Medium’ directed by Homi Adjania. Kareena Kapoor Khan also featured in the film which however did not do that well at the box office. Kareena brushed aside the film’s poor show and justified her decision to act in the film, saying “she signed the film for the sheer excitement of working along with a talented actor Irrfan Khan.”

Anxious Bollywood movie buffs have already started taking to social media pouring in with their ‘Get Well Soon’ wishes for the versatile actor, who rose to Hollywood from a modest beginning in Bollywood.

