HYDERABAD: SS Rajamouli nominated the dynamic duo, Ram Charan and Jr NTR to a challenge that has been afloat on Twitter for some time now. #BeTheREALMAN is a trending hashtag with celebs across the country, showing the world that daily chores are a part of their lifestyle as well. Rajamouli did it, Jr NTR did it, the only one left was Ram Charan, and he delivered.

In the video, Ram Charan is seeing stacking up the laundry, moping the house, watering the plants, and towards the end, he is seen making two cups of coffee, one for himself and one for his wife Upasana Konidela.

Take a look at the tweet here: