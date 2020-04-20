MUMBAI: Bollywood actor and author Twinkle Khanna shared few amazing pictures of flamingo birds flocking around TS Chanakya wetlands in Navi Mumbai.
Twinkle took to Twitter and retweeted the photos which were shared by one of the media photographer. She wrote, 'Stunning'!
While one of them is an aerial view, another one is an evening shot which also shows the nearby residential buildings juxtaposed with the birds in the water body.
Take a look at the beautiful pics here:
The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) estimates there are 25% more birds than last year. BNHS also said that wildlife authorities should look at the developments and declare the Seawoods area as a flamingo sanctuary.
These areas, where the birds have migrated usually see a lot of construction works and movement of people. Due to the lockdown, the areas are quieter which are allowing thousands of birds to migrate.
Twinkle has been sharing pictures on social media, giving fans a sneek-peak into her quarnatine life.
