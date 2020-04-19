MUMBAI: One of the news channels of Pakistan used Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's photo mistaking him for an accused, Amir Khan involved in a double murder case.
Amir Khan is the former general secretary of Mohajir Quami Movement-Haqiqi and he was named in a double murder case in 2003. However, the leader is now acquitted of all crimes. In a hurry to put out the breaking news, it seems the news channel mistakenly telecasted actor Aamir Khan's photo instead of Amir Khan from MQM.
Journalist Naila Inayat shared a screenshot of the channel when a news item about a murder accused named Amir Khan was run with the picture of the actor.
The channel realised the mistake soon and fixed it but screenshots are already going viral online.
On professional front, Aamir Khan is was working on Laal Singh Chaddha before the lockdown was announced last month in wake of coronavirus pandemic. The actor will be seen playing a role of a Sikh man on a cross-country journey. He was was last seen Thugs of Hindostan.
