MUMBAI: One of the news channels of Pakistan used Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's photo mistaking him for an accused, Amir Khan involved in a double murder case.

Amir Khan is the former general secretary of Mohajir Quami Movement-Haqiqi and he was named in a double murder case in 2003. However, the leader is now acquitted of all crimes. In a hurry to put out the breaking news, it seems the news channel mistakenly telecasted actor Aamir Khan's photo instead of Amir Khan from MQM.

Journalist Naila Inayat shared a screenshot of the channel when a news item about a murder accused named Amir Khan was run with the picture of the actor.

