MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has come out in defence of her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel's after the latter's Twitter account was suspended following a hate tweet. Kangana urged the India government must 'shut down' Twitter in India and start 'our own' social media platforms.

In a video message posted on Instagram by her official team, Kangana said that she and her sister were falsely accused by people like Sussanne Khan’s sister and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and filmmaker Reema Kagti of 'genocide' in India.

The 'Queen' actor said that Twitter allows netizens to call the Prime Minister, RSS as 'terrorists' but does not allow the actual terrorist to be called so.

Kangana also supported wrestler Babita Phogat, who in a Twitter post had accused the Tablighi Jamaat for spreading the novel coronavirus in the country, and requested the government to provide security to her after she started getting threats for her posts.

She signed off the video wishing her viewers "Happy Lockdown".

Watch the video here: