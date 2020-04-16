It is quite known that the actor /choreographer Prabhu Deva had fallen for South beauty Nayanthara in the past. Recently,Prabhu Deva's ex-wife Ramlath had finally decided to talk about the short-lived romantic fling between Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara, after keeping silent for many years.



Ramlath, a Muslim girl, fell in love with Prabhudeva and before marrying him in 1995, she converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Latha. Prabhu Deva who was later dating actress Nayanthara, was planning to marry her after divorcing Ramlath. However, they couldn't marry as Ramlath dragged him to the court and made the things worse. Later, as things did not go well between Prabhu and Nayanthara, both split in 2012.



In a media interview, Ramlath said, “I was not able to believe that it was my hubby Prabhu Deva who had fallen for actress Nayanthara and it wasn’t any black magic.”



Commenting about her past life with Prabhu Deva, Ramlat said, “Prabhu Deva is a sincere husband, who has taken care of us for the past fifteen years. Recently Prabhu purchased a house for us. Now everything has been changed. His present behaviour is a big shock to me. Our family laws never allows a married person to tie the knot other woman.”



Later she slammed Nayanthara and said, “The lady who steals the husband of others also needs to be punished. If I see Nayanthara somewhere, then I will kick her, she said. Nayanthara is essentially the most appropriate instance of a foul lady.”



Speaking about her breakup with Prabhu Deva, Nayanthara had earlier said, "When I am in a relationship, I give it my 100 per cent. But then if it doesn't work, you cannot help it. You cannot move ahead with something which isn't working."



"I don't know whether it's destiny or whatever it just didn't work. We were probably not meant to be together. When you have to go away from someone you love or vice-versa, whatever the reason, it really shatters your life. But how you deal with it is important. I was in a relationship for three and a half years so I still need to get over it completely. It'll take a lot of time," Nayanthara added.

