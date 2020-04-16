MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's sister and her manager Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was suspended on Thursday after a tweet posted by her on her verified blue tick account was reported by several users. However, screenshots of the tweet which she had posted on Wednesday went viral.

Users reported the tweet considered as hate speech by many, where she demanded that “mullas” and secular media” be made to “stand in a line” and be killed, following which Twitter India suspended her account @Rangoli_.

Reacting to the suspension, Rangoli in an official statement said, "Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti-India, you can make

fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and

Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sister’s spokesperson now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out, a biased platform can be easily avoided.”

After her tweet, filmmaker Reema Kagti wrote to Mumbai Police demanding action.

“@MumbaiPolice. Could you please look into this and take action? Isn’t this spreading fake news AND inciting hatred & violence against certain people?” she wrote.

Actress Kubbra Sait also wrote that she had blocked her and filed a report to Twitter. “I’ve blocked Rangoli and reported her to twitter. But @MumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT This kind of hate-mongering is irresponsible,” she tweeted.

Rangoli, who is an acid attack survivor, has often taken up issues on the actress' behalf.

