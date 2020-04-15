MUMBAI: Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday confirmed that they will be participating in an upcoming global concert, One World: Together At Home. The virtual concert will take place on Saturday April 18, 2020 to provide special to support healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yesterday, SRK took to his twitter and confirmed his participation. Take a look at his tweet here:
Even PeeCee took to her Twitter account and shared an update on the same. Take a look:
The event has been curated by Lady Gaga and will be co-hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. The concert might also be joined by celebs like Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli and Keith Urban.
The main vision of this virtual broadcast is to benefit of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Funds and also to benefit local and regional charities that provide food, shelter and healthcare to those that need help most.
One World: Together At Home will also be a multi-hour digital broadcast streaming online on multiple global platforms, including: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.This concert will also include additional artists and performances from all over the globe as well as unique stories from the world's healthcare heroes. (Inputs from WHO official website)
