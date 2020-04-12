MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday extended the ongoing 21-day lockdown by another two weeks, till April 30, making Maharashtra the third state to do so. As the number of COVID-19 cases are still increasing across the country, all Chief Ministers have decided for the extension of lockdown to curb its further spread..



Earlier when the lockdown was announced by PM Narendra Modi on March 24, many Bollywood celebrities tried their best to ask fans to stay at home. And now, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a video and urged fans to stay home during the lockdown extension.



In the post, Kareena said that, now that the lockdown has been extended, we must all stay at home to help overcome these crucial times. Sending out the message to all her fans through the inspiring and motivational video, Bebo urged fans to stay indoors.

Take a look at her video here: