HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi who is always in the forefront when it comes to extending charity to his film fraternity, has once again lived up to his reputation. He has recently formed a charity under the name 'Corona Crisis Charity' (CCC) with the sole objective of providing succour to all the needy daily wage workers of the Telugu film industry in the current trying times of Coronavirus lockdown.

Chiranjeevi said the charity would provide all the essential commodities to the families of the daily wage earners of the film industry to tide over this crisis.

Now, keeping his promise, he took to his Twitter handle and shared a video in this regard. The video shows how all the food supplies are being loaded into a truck to be distributed among the workers.

In his tweet, the Megastar thanked each and everyone who were a part of this great humanitarian mission.

Take a look at the Tweet: