MUMBAI: Hindu mythological serial Ramayan, which is over three-decade-old has garnered 170 million viewers in just four shows, the Broadcast Audience Research Council said on Thursday. This has catapulted the popular series as the highest watched 'serial' in the Hindi general entertainment space ever.

The Ramanand Sagar production was relaunched last Saturday amid the gloomy times of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a lot of thrust laid by the government machinery to popularise the series.

BARC's chief executive Sunil Lulla told a news agency the numbers notched up by the series was a bit surprising and called the move as a 'brilliant' one by the Prasar Bharti. He said eventually, we will also see advertisers flock the series which will be running for a few more days.

The inaugural show of the series on Saturday morning had 34 million viewers glued to their TV sets watching and enjoyed a rating of 3.4 per cent, while a telecast the same evening had 45 million viewers and a rating of 5.2 per cent.

On Sunday, the show enjoyed better ratings with 40 million and 51 million people watching it in the morning and evening telecasts, respectively.

