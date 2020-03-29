Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is quite active on Twitter. His tweets always made headlines for their controversial nature. Irrespective of being trolled multiple times, the actor expressed his opinions and views on lockdown.

Recently a troll had mocked Rishi Kapoor, asking if he has stocked up on alcohol amid the 21-day lockdown in the country. An irked Kapoor has tweeted, "Anyone cracking jokes about my country or my lifestyle, will be deleted. Be aware and warned. This is a serious matter. Help us to tide over the situation." He also he raised an alarm on his Twitter bio asking people to not make fun of anybody’s lifestyle. He also added that he will block the users who do so.

The veteran actor took to his social media to put forward another piece of advice to the government. He suggested the government to keep the licensed liquor shops open every day for a few hours amid coronavirus lockdown.

Take a look at his tweet here: