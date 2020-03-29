HYDERABAD: Telugu movie industry biggies have come forward to set up "Coronavirus Crisis Charity" (CCC), an organisation to help cine workers who are affected, as all shoots have been cancelled due to the lockdown imposed in the country due to the outbreak of the COVID-10 pandemic.

As per a press release issued by the film industry , the CCC will have a committee which is headed by former union minister and 'Mega Star' Chiranjeevi. It is reported that Chiranjeevi is said to have initiated this idea and even announced Rs one crore for the fund.

Popular actors Nagarjuna and Junior NTR also announced Rs one crore and Rs 25 lakh respectively. More actors are likely to join and contribute to the fund. Director N Shankar said several industry personalities are keen to be part of the initiative and contribute to ensure the welfare of cine industry workers who have been rendered jobless as the film industry came to a grinding halt after the coronavirus outbreak and the subesequent lockdown imposed.

"The sole aim of the CCC is to work for the welfare of the industry workforce who are facing hardships due to the lockdown," producer Tammareddy Bharadwaj said.

