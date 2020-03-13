Prince Mahesh Babu, latest outing, Sarileru Neekevvaru was a BLOCKBUSTER hit in the box office. It started off with theatres overflowing. Screens were getting booked house full and ticket windows were going sold out. But Mahesh babu Had to share his fame as Allu Arjun Had come in the next day with another Blockbuster that broke many records on both an international and national platform. Let’s see how the movie fared in box office collections.

Below are the Final Collections for collections of Saileru Neekevvaru:

Nizam: 39.97 Cr

Ceeded: 15.68 Cr

East Godavari: 11.40 Cr

West Godavari:7.47 Cr

Guntur: 10.03 Cr

Krishna: 8.96 Cr

Nellore: 4.07 Cr

AP And Telangana Total: 117.50 Cr

Karnataka: 7.52 Cr

Rest of India: 1.81 Cr

Other States: 11.95 Cr

Total World Wide Collection: 138.78 Cr

Movie Business: 99.30 Cr

Breakl Even: 100 Cr

Total Gross: 222.37 Cr

Total Profit: 38.78 Cr

Stay tuned to know more.

