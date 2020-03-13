Ala Vikunthapurramloo is a family drama that had Allu Arjun Staring in it. The Movie was one hit for Allu Arjun after a series of flops, and a hit none the less. The movie broke many records and was the only movie that came close to giving the Baahubali Series a challenge. This movie has pumped Allu Arjun to a platform that stands in line with the many contemporaries that work around him in the Telugu film industry. This movie broke box office collection records and kept theatres full house for the most part of its stint on screens within the Telugu States. The mocie was released one day after Sarileru Neekevarru, and this is how it scored.

Also Read: Sarileru Neekevvaru Final Collection, Business And Profits

Here are the Final collections for Allu Arjun's Ala Vikunthapurramloo:

NIZAM: 44.80 Cr

CEDED: 18.95 Cr

NELLORE: 4.80 Cr

KRISHNA: 11.02 Cr

GUNTUR: 11.78 Cr

VIZAG: 20.60 Cr

EAST GODAVARI: 11.45 Cr

WEST GODAVARI: 8.93 Cr

TOTAL AP & TS SHARE: 132.33 Cr

KARNATAKA: 10.40 Cr

KERALA: 1.35 Cr

USA: 14.00 Cr

REST: 4.60 Cr

TOTAL WORLDWIDE: 162.68 Cr

Stay Tuned For More.

Also Read: Not Jr NTR or Mahesh Babu, Tollywood’s 3 Most Mentioned On Instagram Are...

Also Read: Step Aside Prabhas, Anushka Shetty To Marry This Divorcee?