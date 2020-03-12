Tollywood has seen an overflow of talent coming from actors both old and new. Many of them have been in the film industry for some time now, and some have just about started their careers. Instagram has become one sort of social media platform that is the most relevant when it comes to entertainment, and visually appealing stuff.

The Telugu people have been seeing a host of good movies in the year that is happening and the year that has passed. No matter how much success you aim for, it is the audience that defines if you are a hit or a flop in the industry.

All or we can say most of our actors have been on Instagram, and a few newbies to the platform are none other than Ram Charan Tej. Instagram gives us an idea as to who was mentioned the most on Instagram. Among the Tollywood stars, this privilege goes to our very own Rebel Star Prabhas, our Natural Star Nani and The new Age Heart Throb Vijay Devarakonda. Prabhas tops the list with over 900k mentions, after which comes Vijay Devarakonda with over 802k mentions and Nini comes after that with 797k mentions.

Now that we have heard their names it is not much of a surprise that they have managed this kind of fame on social media.

