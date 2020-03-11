Mahesh Babu has been reeling in the success of Sarileru Neekevaru. The movie is still running in a few theatres in the Telugu States. This has been his most profitable project since Srimanthudu. The movie also proved to be Rashmika Mandanna’s highest-grossing film as well. it fared very well in the box office collections.

Mahesh babu has managed to garner a following like never before. This has caught the eyes of the makers of Bigg Boss. Rumour mills are high that Mahesh babu will be the next host for the next season of Big Boss. A graphic has made its way to twitter showing Mahesh babu next to the big boss eye. It has the Star Maa symbol on the side as well.