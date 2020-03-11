Anushka Shetty’s last project with Prabhas was the Baahubali Series and that had marked a high for the Telugu Film Industry. It broke Box Office Records and went on in theatres for many days. The movie was such a huge massive hit that it gave a platform to Telugu Film Industry among World Cinema.

Anushka Shetty and Prabhas have always been quiet about roumours of them going out. The fans made such a big deal out of it that the roumour had reached far and wide, and people were convinced that if Prabhas was tying the knot it was with Anushka Shetty. Fans had made fan pages of the two as a couple and had discussions of how cute the two would look together. All this while the two actors were quiet.

Now Rumour mills are running high that Anushka Shetty is going to marry her Size Zero director Prakash Kovelamudi. He is said to be legally separated from his wife, Kanika Dhillon who penned the script of Size Zero and Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan.

This news might shatter the hearts of Prabhas fans but this only gives them more of a reason to look forward to who Prabhas will choose as a life Partner. no official confirmation has been sent out by either. Let’s see what they have to say.

