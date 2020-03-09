Vijay Devarakonda’s World Famous Lover hand tanked in the box office. It failed to bring about the kind of response that a Vijay Devarakonda Film Garners. Vijay Devarakonda has had many releases over the past. Dear Comrade, Geetha Govindham, Nota and Arjun Reddy were a few of his movies that came out in the last couple of years. Arjun Reddy had been made again in Hindi as Kabir Singh and s it rattled the most noise in both the box office and in the film industry.

It seems like Karan Johar has a special place for Vijay Devarakonda in his heart. He went to him for Kabir Singh and brought the rights to reshoot it in Hindi. He also got the rights for Dear Comrade. He offered both the films for Vijay Devarakonda to do. But Vijay being the ‘Rowdy’ boy we know, rejected both offers. It was said that Karan Johar Offered him 40 Cr to act in the film.

Karan Johar is said to have recently offered Rs 100 Cr to Vijay Devarakonda for him to work with Karan on his future projects. Roumour has it that Vijay has not given any response to that offer as of yet. He has always been rejecting Karan Johar’s Offers which would give him an inroad to Bollywood. But this time it was met with hesitation. Will he say yes to this, or will this be another rejection? Stay Tuned to Sakshi Post to Find Out.

