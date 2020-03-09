Allu Arjun is reeling under the success of Ala Vikuntahpurramloo. He and Pooja Hegde made the perfect onscreen couple and pulled off a great hit together along with the rest of the cast. The movie has made a loud success in the box office and has not stopped being spoken about over 55 days after its release as well.

Disco Raja, which was played by Ravi Teja was released a couple of weeks later after Allu’s Ala was released. This movie flopped at the Box Office and the response from audiences was Tepid. Rumour has it that this movie was initially narrated by Vi Anand to Allu Arjun. Allu had a very vague response to it as the script did not really please him. The offer later went to Ravi Teja and he took it.

The Movie was mounted on a huge budget as the movie was a science fiction movie and it demanded the budget. The filmmakers could not retrieve what they had invested in the movie. If only Allu Arjun had taken the movie it would have been another flop from his end. One that he Could not afford.

