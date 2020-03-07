HYDERABAD: Pradeep Machiraju who is making his debut as a hero in the Telugu film Industry, with the movie 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela? is competing with Natural star Nani at the box office. Pradeep's film is clashing with Nani's thriller titled V which will be releasing on the same date.

Both the movies are set to hit the screens on March 25 on Ugadi Day.

Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela movie is directed by Munna, produced by SV Babu and music is composed by Anup Rubens. The film stars Pradeep Machiraju and Amritha Aiyer in the lead roles.

Nain's V is an action thriller film, and has been written and directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. Dil Raju produced the movie under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The movie features Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. Let us wait and watch which movie will win the hearts of audience on March 25.

