Anchor Rashmi Challenges Anasuya

HYDERABAD: Jabardasth anchor, Tollywood actress Rashmi has taken up the Green India Challenge and planted planting three saplings in Rojavanam, at Ramanaidu Studios in Nanakranguda. After planting the trees, she challenged anchor Anasuya to take up the cause.

YSR Congress Party MLA Roja started Rojavanam Challenge with an inspiration from Green India Challenge with an aim to protect the environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashmi said, "Trees release oxygen much needed for humans and absorb carbon dioxide, and cleanses polluted air.''