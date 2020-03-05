HYDERABAD: Stylish Star Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha has stolen the hearts of audience with her cute looks, from the pooja ceremony of hero Nikhil Siddhartha's upcoming film "18 Pages".
Arha attended as a chief guest for Nikhil's upcoming movie muhurat pooja and the hero shared the video of the little munchikin on Instagram. Seen giving a cute expression to her grandfather Allu Aravind, Arha looks very pretty in a traditional outfit at the pooja, where she entertained everyone.
Nikhil has started working for his new movie titled "18 Pages". Palnati Surya Pratap, who has directed the hit movie Kumari 21F, is directing this movie. Sukumar Writings and GA2 Pictures is jointly producing the movie. Gopi Sundar will compose music for this movie.
