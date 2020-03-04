Jr NTR has been a very successful name in Tollywood. He was last seen in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava after which he went on a long sabbatical from the screens. He then was roped into Rajamouli’s RRR alongside Ram Charan Tej. And he will also be seen in NTR30 which happens to be his 30 films as well.

Jr NTR has been paired alongside many actors and actresses and he has managed to pull off the best of his chemistry to date. We all already know who he is paired with Western Theatre Artist Olivia Morris. But do you know who he is getting paired with for NTR30. It is none other than Rashmika Mandanna.

Yes you heard that right, we will see out JR NTR alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Jr NTR Fans cant wait to see their chemistry unfold among the two of them.

