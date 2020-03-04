He has managed to garner a worldwide film base and with his latest flick Ala Vikuthapurramloo. The film has not only been a huge success but is still running on screens in many places through the Telugu states. It has been roughly over 50 days since it hit screens. Songs like Butta Bomma and Ramulo Ramula had taken place in people's playlists way before the movie hit the screens.

Shilpa Shetty, a renowned Bollywood actress and fitness and yoga enthusiast, took to TikTok to share her version of the Butta Bomma Move. If Allu Arjun had seen this before He would surely have cast her beside him in the movie. She does the step so perfectly, that it makes us wonder if they would be a good pair on screen.