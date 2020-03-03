Ala Vikunthapurramloo has managed to stay on screens for over 50 days now. It has managed to attract family audiences. The film shows Allu Arjun playing the role of a middle-class family, who was supposed to be born in a rich house. The movie managed to become a thorough entertainer. And Allu Arjun has again delivered a film that is a feel-good movie for is audiences.

Ala... is a movie that has been breaking records even before its releases. Its songs Butta Bomma and Rmulo Ramula have become party favorites in the Telugu States. But when it comes to actual records and numbers, ‘Ala...’ has come in with a storm and swept itself close to Baahubali’s throne. Yes, that’s right, the movie has made so much of a profit that it has become the highest profitable movie been made in Tollywood after the Baahubali series.

This has made Allu Arjun fans jump for joy, as this was a movie being looked forward to after a series of flops by Allu Arjun. The songs and dance sequences are also a breath of fresh air. The film makes opted for good choreographies over a difficult one. This film also marks the comeback of Tabu in the Telugu Film Industry. The female lead in this movie is Pooja Hedge who pulled off her role with utmost grace and style.