Bheeshma, a film staring Nithiin paired with an actress who was named to be one of the busiest in the Telugu Film Industry, Rashmika Mandanna. Nithiin has been seeing a series of flops and so a good turn out for this film will be a breath of fresh air. The movie is slated for release tomorrow, and audiences and critics alike are eager to see how Nithiin and Rashmika light up the screen.

The fim has been scoring decently in the world wide collections, and tomorrows release will determine what the fate of the movie will be. Everyone wants a good break for Nithiin, and we are all looking forward to see the pairing come to life on screens.

Here is a break down pre release collection

Nizam: 6.50 Cr

Ceded: 3 Cr

Uttarandhra: 1.80 Cr

East Godavari: 1.50 Cr

West Godavari: 1.20 Cr

Andhra Pradesh And Telangana Total: 17.85 Cr

Karnataka and Rest of India: 1.55 Cr

Over Seas: 2.40 Cr

Total World Wide Collections: 21.80 Cr

A few areas are having their own release worth around 1.20 Cr

Bheehsma is directed by Venky Kudumala and is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Mahati Swara Sagar scored the music for the film.