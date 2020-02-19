The glittery and glamorous, Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 which was held at St Regis, Mumbai on Tuesday evening, saw a pack of Bollywood's stylish stars putting their best fashion foot forward. The photos from the red carpet of the beauty awards are currently going viral on social media. The ceremony honoured the best of the fashion world in the presence of some of the most prominent names from the beauty industry.



Deepika Padukone was awarded Powerful Performer of the Year trophy at the event. Katrina Kaif took home the Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year award, while Ananya Pandey won the trophy for Exciting Fresh Face Female. Heartthrob of the Year was won by Kartik Aryan and the Beauty Icon of the Year was given to Anushka Sharma.



From Deepika Padukone to Shruti Haasan, everyone presented themselves in the most stylish and glamorous way.



Check out the pics of some of the B-town divas who scorched the red carpet of Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards!