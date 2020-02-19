Many of the stars in Tollywood have found themselves busy with either a movie coming up or a movie that has been released. Promotions, success parties, more shoots, more production can weigh down our actors and actresses. All our top Telugu faces are neck-deep in projects and appointments.

If we have to make a consensus of who is going to be the one person who is the Busiest, or minds will first go out to the many Actors who have carved a name for themselves in the walls of the TFI. But no, It is not a Prabhas or a Jr NTR that are the busiest in the film industry. Your guesses might even go to Ram Charan Tej as well, but even it is not even him.

This is a moment of pride for the woman of any film industry, especially the Telugu Film Industry. The busies people in the Telugu Film Industry are none other than our very own Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde. They are both actresses who are the busiest, gauging with all the projects they have lined up in this upcoming year. Rashmika will next be seen in Bheeshma, which hits the screens on February 21. She is also part of Allu Arjun's new movie directed by Sukumar. Pooja Hegde has scored a massive hit with ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ this year and this will is ready for her second Telugu release in 2020

