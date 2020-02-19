On the short video-making platform, hashtag #bottabomma currently enjoys 36 million views, while #buttobommasong has 1.3 million views. Many viewers are seen showing off their own versions of the Hook step. Allu Arjun himself has liked a lot of these videos as he is an ardent Tik Tok follower.

on the 10th of this month, he shared a few videos from #ButtaBomma the actor said this was the 'the most heart-touching'.

"This was the most heart touching one of all the #ButtaBomma Videos. I felt so happy to see that music takes us far beyond our limits. #Inspiring," Allu Arjun wrote alongside the video, which continues to trend well after a week.

"Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" is an action-drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also features Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan. According to leading news daily "Ala Vaikunthapurramloo", which hit screens on January 12, 2020, has collected over a whopping Rs 250 crore and counting.

