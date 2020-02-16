One of the top reality shows in Hindi, Bigg Boss 13 finally concluded on Saturday night - 16 February 2020. After lot of controversies, fun tasks, scheming politics and entertainment, the Big Boss announced it's winner. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the grand finale night of Bigg Boss 13 was all glittery and saw powerful performances by all the contestants.



After being locked in the house of Bigg Boss 13 for several months, Siddharth Shukla has finally emerged as the winner. The 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actor fought the battle with Asim Riaz who was another finalist. Apart from bagging the coveted trophy, Siddharth also received a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh.



In the premiere episode itself, the actor caught everyone's attention with his good looks. When it came to sharing the duties in the house, he was chosen by most of the female contestants. He was one of the strongest contestants in the show from the Day 1 itself, despite of his aggression. His bond with Asim, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai was the most entertaining throughout the journey.



The show was a journey of 140 days of endurance, patience and physical and mental strength.

Also Read: Akkineni Nagarjuna Growing Bond With This Bigg Boss 3 Contestant