After impressing his fans and followers with the first poster looks, superstar Rana Daggubati is promising a visual treat with the teaser of his upcoming wild life drama 'Haathi Mera Saathi'. The makers of the movie released the teaser today which showcases Daggubati playing a role of spiritual and eccentric animal protector.



Talking about the teaser, it presents a montage of shots, of the dense forests, herds of elephants drinking water from the lakes, and of poachers trespassing on protected areas of the forest. When human beings try to encroach on Kaziranga's elephant corridor, the characters of Rana and Pulkit Samrat dedicate their lives to protect these wild animals. Daggubati addresses himself as "Banadev" (The forest deity) in the movie.



Watch the teaser here: