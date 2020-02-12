We all know that February is the month of Love, Love and just Love. From celebrities to common people the whole world is gearing up for Valentine's day which is on February 14th.



Moreover, with Valentine's Day right around the corner, it is the perfect time to sit back, grab some popcorn, and watch movies starring the Bollywood's most celebrated on-screen couples. Romance is undoubtedly one of Bollywood's favourite genres.



Over the decades, some of the actors have created magic on the screens with their sizzling chemistry. Such is their magic that audience compels filmmakers to repeat their jodi in films.



Here we have picked few best onscreen jodis from the black and white era to the present day modern industry who continued to mesmerize audiences and command the hearts and attention of millions of fans.