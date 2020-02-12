Actress Pooja Hegde is enjoying a huge success of her recent venture Tollywood venture Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It has been minting bills at the box-office windows. After this, the actress has got one more golden chance.

After the 2019 blockbuster 'Housefull 4', Pooja signed up the next big Bollywood project. The beauty will be seen sharing screen with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in his upcoming film, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

The 'Ala Vaikunthapurramulo' actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared the big news. She expressed her excitement for the shoot of such big project.

Take a look at the Instagram post here: