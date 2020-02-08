HYDERABAD: Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going to marry in December this year. Yeah! You heard it right! Now it's time to put a full stop for all the rumours. According to the reports, Alia and Ranbir have planned a destination wedding and it is also learned that they are also hunting the honeymoon destination as well. Gstaad in Switzerland, Bahamas and Finland are in the list. Sources say that the invitations have been sent to the who's who of Bollywood to block the dates for the gala wedding.

On professional front, Ranbir and Alia are working together in the movie, Brahmastra and is for the first time, the duo have come together. Ayan Mukerji is the director of the film and it has Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy, etc. The movie is going to hit the theatres on December 4, 2020.

Alia Bhatt is also going to enthrall audience with her debut movie in Tollywood. She is one of the female leads in the movie, RRR directed by maverick director Rajamouli. RRR will be released on January 8th 2021.

So, if everything goes well, after the release of Brahmastra, everyone can witness a grand extravaganza in B-town.

