TIRUPATI: Tollywood stylish star Allu Arjun, along with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, children Ayaan, Arha and directed Trivikram Srinivas visited Tirumala Tirupati Temple, on Friday February 07. They had visited the temple during the VIP darshan timings in the early morning and offered special prayers to Lord Balaji, after the blockbuster success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo movie.

Temple priests welcomed them, and offered special prasad. Soon after their darshan, they have have traveled back to Hyderabad.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has gained a huge positive response from almost all sections of people and it is a all time hit in Allu Arjun's movie career till now. The movie directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and Pooja Hegde plays the female lead role. Tabu, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushant and Murali Sharma played supporting roles.

Currently, Allu Arjun is acting in a movie under the direction of Sukumar. The details about the heroine and the title are yet to be known.