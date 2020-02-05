Jr NTR has been a hot topic in the Telugu Film Industry since he made his debut. He has all the right fans backing him up seeing to it that none of his movies are commercially a flop. He has a massive following not only within the Telugu States but also throughout the country and all over the world as well. The Telugu film industry now has quiet the footprint in World cinema. Screens all over the world are opening doors to display Telugu films.

There is one person the Telugu Film Fans are eager to watch play a role with Jr NTR, That is none other than his Baabai, Balayya. Rumour mills have said that the two are going to show themselves on screen together for the first time. This is going to be a combination of a lifetime. People are only waiting to see the fire they are going to set on the screens. This calls for a celebration amongst all Jr NTR and Balayya fans.

On the Career front, Jr NTR is working with Rajamouli and Ram Charan for the most awaited film among Telugu Movie fans RRR. We are all eager to see how exciting this year is going to turn out with such box office blowing combinations that are yet to make their presence felt.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan And Mahesh Babu To work With Rajamouli For RRR?