RRR has been a movie making all the right noises in the Telugu Film industry. Rajamouli has been making all the right pit stops to see that the movie gets the publicity it needs to thrive at the box offices. After Baahubali and the records that it created, Rajamouli is now knocking on Bollywood’s doors to make sure it has the necessary following in Telugu as well.

Rumours have been making the rounds that Rajamouli has gone to Bollywood to find someone to dub the Hindi Version of RRR. And when it comes to voices Who better could Rajamouli have gone to except for the one and only golden voice of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. He has approached Amitabh Bachchan to see to it that the movie gets a voice as authentic and real so that the characters are not lost in the voice but are instead lifted.

He is also known to have gone to Mahesh babu to geet him to do the Telugu Dub for the Movie. So even though Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli are a cracker combination in itself, the names of Amitabh Bachchan and Mahesh Babu in the mix is only going to blow things out of proportion for the better.

