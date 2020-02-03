This is not the for the first time that Bhajji will be seen on the screens. Before making his first debut in the film industry, Harbhajan Singh was also seen many TV reality shows as guests including a special appearance in the film, Second Hand Husband, starring Geeta.



Directed by John Paul Raj and Sham Surya, the film is expected to hit theatres this year. The whole cast of the film is also yet to be announced.



Not only Harbhajan but Irfan Pathan is also making his big-screen debut in Tamil cinema. Irfan will be seen essaying a prominent role in a film starring Tamil superstar Vikram. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu the film will have AR Rahman's music. Filming of the project will begin soon and will be done across various parts of India.



