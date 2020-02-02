Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress who always manages to look stunning and glamorous despite her age. From the airport look to any event, she always manages to make headlines and never steps back from paparazzi.



Last evening, the actress walked the ramp with the nation's heartthrob Kartik Aryan for designer Manish Malhotra at a fashion event in Hyderabad. And, Kartik just could not stop blushing or keep his eyes away from her.



It is not the first time that both Kareena and Kartik have walked the ramp together. Earlier,they had walked for Manish Malhotra’s Summer Couture 2018 line in Singapore.



Celebrating 30 years of costume designing and 15 years of manishmalhotralabel, the designer put up a stunning show at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, Hyderabad on February 1.

Take a look at few pictures and videos from the stunning event: