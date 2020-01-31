HYDERABAD: Rajamouli has roped in many characters from Bollywood to play characters in his Movie RRR. He plans on making this movie a big hit at the box office and we are expecting ticket windows to go off the roof at its national and international screens.

The movie has been all over social media, and fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR are going to be working in a movie together for the first time. The fans of either of the stars are eager to see the chemistry of the duo on screen. Shreya Saran is also playing a role in the movie along with Bollywood biggies like Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt.

Also Read: Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ Story Inspired By This Hollywood Film

It has been learned from sources that Rajamouli has roped in Ajay Devgan and Shruthi Saran to play the role of Ram Charan’s Father and mother when Ram Charan was a child. Ajay Devgan was given a warm welcome on the sets of RRR and shooting for his scenes is underway. It is being said that Ajay Devgan and Shreya Saran is playing the role of Ram Charan Tej’s parents and the shoot is happening in the forests of Vikarabad.

For More juicy updates, stay tuned to Sakshi Post.

Also Read: Know Why Jr. NTR Is So Happy?