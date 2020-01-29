HYDERABAD: Filmy divas always try to keep their best foot forward and takes maximum care so as not to mimic the looks of other stars. But at times, some of our tinsel town stars wish to re-create a mark set by the other stars.

Off late, the global star Priyanka Chopra was seen donning a bold outfit at the recently concluded Grammys 2020 Awards. She picked a customized outfit from Ralph & Russo ensemble. PeeCee raised the heat on the red carpet with her plunging neckline outfit. The dress was designed in such a way that the deep neckline flaunted the pierced belly button. The other details of the dress are the fringey sleeves, intricate embroidery and the train. She finished off her look with a sleek hairstyle and went with a cool dose of makeup. It is not new for Priyanka to become the talk of the town with her unconventional outfits.