HYDERABAD: Filmy divas always try to keep their best foot forward and takes maximum care so as not to mimic the looks of other stars. But at times, some of our tinsel town stars wish to re-create a mark set by the other stars.
Off late, the global star Priyanka Chopra was seen donning a bold outfit at the recently concluded Grammys 2020 Awards. She picked a customized outfit from Ralph & Russo ensemble. PeeCee raised the heat on the red carpet with her plunging neckline outfit. The dress was designed in such a way that the deep neckline flaunted the pierced belly button. The other details of the dress are the fringey sleeves, intricate embroidery and the train. She finished off her look with a sleek hairstyle and went with a cool dose of makeup. It is not new for Priyanka to become the talk of the town with her unconventional outfits.
now, the news is that PeeCee tried to mimic the look of Jennifer Lopez. Yeah! The grace with which the JLo carries the ensembles is beyond words and she has proved it time and agian. JLo donned a green coloured sheer printed gown with deep neckline barring the belly button during Grammy 2000 Awards show. She bowled the fashion fanatics during that time with her inexplicable look. She added simple earrings and went with loose tresses. JLo scored high on the fashion charts.
The look of PeeCee didn't go well the netizens and the Twitterati was seen making comments.
