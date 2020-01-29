Actor Shruti Haasan ringed in her 34th birthday on January 28. She celebrated her birthday with close friends in London. Shruti enjoys a huge fan following on social media and she thanked her fans and followers for making her birthday more special by wishing her with their photos and videos.
Shruti shared a glimpse of her crazy celebrations in London on Instagram. She broke into a crazy dance on the quite streets of London stating that she feels loved, happy and thankful. In a video, she can be seen in winter wear complete with a woollen cap and sports shoes as she dances like no one’s watching.
Take a look at the video here!
Talking about the work, Shruti stayed away from films for about two years so that she could concentrate on her musical career. The actress is all set to make a comeback in Tamil and Telugu with Vijay Sethupathi's Laabam and Ravi Teja's Krack respectively.
Shruti also had lent her voice to the character of Elsa in the Tamil version of Hollywood animated movie Frozen 2. She also sang three songs for the film. Shruti also made her debut in her first international series, Treadstone.
