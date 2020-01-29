Bollywood Superstar Shahrukh Khan's Pakistani cousin passed away in Peshawar on Tuesday due to prolonged illness. She was SRK's paternal cousin. According to sources, Noor (52) was suffering from oral cancer. She along with her husband Asif Burhan resided in Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal area close to Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar.



Noor was politically active and she previously served as a district and town councillor. She had also filed for nomination for provincial assembly in the General Elections of July 2018 but later withdrew her nomination papers at the last moment.



According to Asif statements, Noor's father and Shahrukh Khan's father were siblings and she was in contact with her cousin on telephone occasionally. She visited India to meet Shah Rukh Khan in 1997 and 2011. In her first visit, she was accompanied by her husband.



According to few sources, Shah Rukh visited his relatives in Peshawar twice along with his parents Lateef Fatima Khan and Taj Mohammed Khan. SRK held a close bond with his cousin Noor.



There are few photos of Shah Rukh Khan along with his cousin. Take a look here: